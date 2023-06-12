Video
2 Bangladeshi women among top 100 Asian scientists

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Two Bangladeshi scientists have made it to the 2023 list of the 100 "best and brightest" Asian scientists for their contribution to research.
Child Health Research Foundation's Senjuti Saha and Dhaka University's Gawsia Wahidunnessa Chowdhury have been included in the eighth edition of the list published by Singapore-based magazine Asian Scientist.
This year's list includes researchers and inventors from across a range of scientific disciplines for their groundbreaking achievements to transform the world -- from understanding glacial cycles and structural geology to advancing space exploration.
"Asia's researchers continue to dream big and serve marginalised communities. Pushing the boundaries of the unknown, the awardees, with the help of their teams, accomplished huge successes," the Asian Scientist Magazine said in a press release.
Gawsia, a professor of zoology at the University of Dhaka, has been included in the list for her contribution in the field of sustainability.
She obtained her PhD in zoology (wetland ecology) from the University of Cambridge.
She is a board member of the internationally renowned conservation organisation WildTeam, which works to protect the rapidly disappearing natural assets of Bangladesh.    �BSS


