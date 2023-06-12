Teachers from special edn schools protest for MPO inclusion at Dhaka’s Shahbagh





They gathered outside the National Museum at 10 am on Sunday and vowed to block the area unless their demands were met.

Md Iliyas Raaz, president of the group representing special education schools, said the teachers of these educational institutions have been demanding recognition and MPO inclusion for a long time.

In December 2019, the Ministry of Social Welfare issued a notice relating to the recognition of these institutions and their enlistment under the MPO. The ministry also formulated a special education policy for persons with disabilities that year, but has yet to resolve the issues involving these institutions.

"There are 1,772 educational institutions for people with autism and disabilities. Almost 51,712 teachers and employees work in these schools, some of whom are people with disabilities. "There are 4.7 million children with autism or disabilities across the country. These institutions need recognition to ensure the education, health and rehabilitation of this large disadvantaged group," Iliyas said.



