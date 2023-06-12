Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Democracy was unchained with release of Sheikh Hasina: Hasan

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said June 11 is not only the day of release of Bangabandhu's daughter Jananethri Sheikh Hasina, it is also the day of the release of democracy.
"June 11 is a historic day. Bangabandhu's daughter incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was released from prison after long 11 months on this day in 2008. In fact, Jananethri Sheikh Hasina was arrested on June 16 in 2007 to enchain the democracy," he said.
He said this while uncovering the book 'Sangbadpothre Bangabandhu: Julio Kuri o Asia Shanti Sommelon' at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital. Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) published the book.
Additional secretary of the ministry Md Faruque Ahmed, PIB director general Zafar Wazed, associate editor AKM Shamsuddin and librarian and researcher Popy Debi Thapa, among others, were present in the function.
Hasan said military-backed caretaker government took the power in the perspective of misrule, ill politics, rise of militancy and corruption under the leadership of BNP-Jamaat. It was generally thought that they would take action against those who were responsible for bad governance, he added.
But, the minister said, they arrested Jananethri Sheikh Hasina at first. And later, they arrested Begum Khaleda Zia, he added.
He said the military-backed caretaker government had indulged in corruption and mismanagement though they seized the power by talking against corruption and misrule. None was vocal against the then ruler except Jananethri Sheikh Hasina, he added.
For this, he said, Jananethri Sheikh Hasina was arrested to silence her. But they realized that imprisoned Sheikh Hasina is more powerful in many cases than a free Sheikh Hasina, he added.
He said they were forced to free Jananethri Sheikh Hasina as the leaders and activists of Awami League were vocal.
The information minister extended congratulations and respect to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He also expressed gratitude to the AL leaders and activists who were vocal at that time.
Extending thanks to the PIB for publishing the book, Hasan said PIB was established under the leadership of Bangabandhu. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had played a pivotal role in establishing peace across the globe, he added.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 dead in Gazipur as truck runs over three-wheeler
Covid-19 numbers keep rising: 151 more cases reported
New Horizon Canadian Int’l School begins journey
SAU VC honoured in India
Speakers emphasise modernising country’s food safety system
2 Bangladeshi women among top 100 Asian scientists
Teachers from special edn schools protest for MPO inclusion at Dhaka’s Shahbagh
Democracy was unchained with release of Sheikh Hasina: Hasan


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
Couple crushed under train in Natore
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft