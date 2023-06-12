Democracy was unchained with release of Sheikh Hasina: Hasan





"June 11 is a historic day. Bangabandhu's daughter incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was released from prison after long 11 months on this day in 2008. In fact, Jananethri Sheikh Hasina was arrested on June 16 in 2007 to enchain the democracy," he said.

He said this while uncovering the book 'Sangbadpothre Bangabandhu: Julio Kuri o Asia Shanti Sommelon' at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital. Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) published the book.

Additional secretary of the ministry Md Faruque Ahmed, PIB director general Zafar Wazed, associate editor AKM Shamsuddin and librarian and researcher Popy Debi Thapa, among others, were present in the function.

Hasan said military-backed caretaker government took the power in the perspective of misrule, ill politics, rise of militancy and corruption under the leadership of BNP-Jamaat. It was generally thought that they would take action against those who were responsible for bad governance, he added.

He said the military-backed caretaker government had indulged in corruption and mismanagement though they seized the power by talking against corruption and misrule. None was vocal against the then ruler except Jananethri Sheikh Hasina, he added.

For this, he said, Jananethri Sheikh Hasina was arrested to silence her. But they realized that imprisoned Sheikh Hasina is more powerful in many cases than a free Sheikh Hasina, he added.

He said they were forced to free Jananethri Sheikh Hasina as the leaders and activists of Awami League were vocal.

The information minister extended congratulations and respect to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also expressed gratitude to the AL leaders and activists who were vocal at that time.

Extending thanks to the PIB for publishing the book, Hasan said PIB was established under the leadership of Bangabandhu. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had played a pivotal role in establishing peace across the globe, he added. �BSS

