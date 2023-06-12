Bangladesh reports two more dengue deaths, 189 new cases





With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 24 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 136 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

Six hundred and three dengue patients, including 497 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,210 dengue cases, and 2,583 recoveries this year. �UNB

