Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:14 AM
Home Editorial

Alarming rise in cybercrimes

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Cybercrime involves the use of information technology and modern gadgets like computers, laptops and mobile phones to commit a diverse range of criminal activities that know no borders, either physically or virtually.

The term computer crime and cybercrime is very common nowadays. Cybercrimes are rapidly increasing in Bangladesh. In developed countries, laws and policies are in place to control cybercrimes and the misuse of information. In Bangladesh, we have a law with well written rules to deal with cybercrimes, but the implementation of this law is very poor.

Cybercrimes involve intellectual property crime, the sale of illegal articles, email spoofing, pornography, cyber stalking, forgery, unauthorised computer systems, theft of information contained in electronic form, virus attacks, internet time theft, hacking of social media websites, password cracking and financial cybercrimes (ie hacking credit card numbers and bank accounts) and many more.

The government and other law enforcement agencies are trying to find appropriate ways to regulate the internet. It is somewhat difficult to regulate such things. However, some concerned departments are working hard to make the internet safe.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



