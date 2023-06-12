Coordinated steps needed to stop money laundering







Officers of various ranks working at the CID participated in the seminar. The seminar was held on money laundering related crime prevention, identification of criminals, conducting investigation cases, creating family and social awareness to face all challenges. The training programme is continuing.



We, however, are in full agreement with the CID chief's statement.

Unless all stakeholders in the money laundering chain actively co-operate with one another, it is impossible to prevent money laundering by the law enforcement agencies alone.



Illicit financial out flow taking place in the world's developing and emerging economies such as Bangladesh is highly damaging to the national economy. And if we fail to prevent the burgeoning scale of it, the national economy will continue to struggle.



A number of reports released by Global Financial Integrity (GFI) in recent times have pinpointed Bangladesh as being one of the worst affected countries to the scourge of trade-based money laundering (TBML). It is a silent killer that is undermining the very foundations of the country's economic growth, and particularly for an expanding trading nation that is going through LDC graduation.



Thus, it is urgent to address this particular type of money laundering in the most effective and efficient manner.



However, it is encouraging that CID has already trained a total of 450 officers in seven batches on financial crime. As a positive outcome, trained investigating officers will be more efficient in tackling money laundering cases.



Apart from CID's role, one of the preventive measures that should be implemented is to carry out due diligence on trade transactions, especially in high-risk sectors, trade routes and parties involved. It is right on this point, where banks can play a significant role to carry out know-your-customer checks as part of increased due diligence while on-boarding new clients.



As far as the IT sector's role is concerned, applying advanced technologies, particularly in the areas of big data and analytics, can aid in making connections and preventing TBML. In addition, use of block-chain technology can also be helpful in detecting TBML by providing transparency and immutability of trade transactions.



In conclusion, the CID chief's emphasis on mutual coordination and cooperation to combat money laundering has a strong foundation. Thus it becomes relevant, why partnerships are important among all stakeholders to unite under a single umbrella to prevent money laundering.



