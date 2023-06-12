Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Coordinated steps needed to stop money laundering

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

While delivering a speech at a recently held seminar at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters titled "Money Laundering: Trends and Combating the Challenges" - the CID chief said mutual coordination and cooperation is necessary to prevent the country's growing money laundering trend.

Officers of various ranks working at the CID participated in the seminar. The seminar was held on money laundering related crime prevention, identification of criminals, conducting investigation cases, creating family and social awareness to face all challenges. The training programme is continuing.

We, however, are in full agreement with the CID chief's statement.
In Bangladesh, various financial institutions, the trade based sector, real estate and non-profit institutions have been reportedly involved in money laundering through placement, layering and integration methods.
Unless all stakeholders in the money laundering chain actively co-operate with one another, it is impossible to prevent money laundering by the law enforcement agencies alone.

Illicit financial out flow taking place in the world's developing and emerging economies such as Bangladesh is highly damaging to the national economy. And if we fail to prevent the burgeoning scale of it, the national economy will continue to struggle.

A number of reports released by Global Financial Integrity (GFI) in recent times have pinpointed Bangladesh as being one of the worst affected countries to the scourge of trade-based money laundering (TBML). It is a silent killer that is undermining the very foundations of the country's economic growth, and particularly for an expanding trading nation that is going through LDC graduation.

Thus, it is urgent to address this particular type of money laundering in the most effective and efficient manner.

However, it is encouraging that CID has already trained a total of 450 officers in seven batches on financial crime.  As a positive outcome, trained investigating officers will be more efficient in tackling money laundering cases.

Apart from CID's role, one of the preventive measures that should be implemented is to carry out due diligence on trade transactions, especially in high-risk sectors, trade routes and parties involved. It is right on this point, where banks can play a significant role to carry out know-your-customer checks as part of increased due diligence while on-boarding new clients.

As far as the IT sector's role is concerned, applying advanced technologies, particularly in the areas of big data and analytics, can aid in making connections and preventing TBML. In addition, use of block-chain technology can also be helpful in detecting TBML by providing transparency and immutability of trade transactions.

In conclusion, the CID chief's emphasis on mutual coordination and cooperation to combat money laundering has a strong foundation. Thus it becomes relevant, why partnerships are important among all stakeholders to unite under a single umbrella to prevent money laundering.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alarming rise in cybercrimes
Coordinated steps needed to stop money laundering
Remote regions badly deprived of education
Bangladesh reaches self-sufficiency  in sacrificial animals
Separate toilets for women needed in public places
Save our oceans
Risk of liver cirrhosis
Country baked in heat waves


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
Couple crushed under train in Natore
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft