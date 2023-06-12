

Child Labour must be stopped



In addition to the above activities, the children are engaged in loading, begging, pulling rickshaws, carts, tying cigarettes etc. Without getting a job, someone becomes a street child again. Despite all the possibilities, these children are no longer able to flourish as they are separated from their families. As a result, these children are deprived of the opportunity to become good citizens.



Another cursed aspect of child labour in Bangladesh is that a group of cheaters lures children out of their houses and smuggles them from village to town and finally from city to city. Thus trafficked girls are used for prostitution and pornography and boys are used for various anti-social activities.

World Day against Child Labor is celebrated on 12 June to motivate political, social and cultural organizations to work together to stop the risky child labour in establishing and protecting children's rights. The International Labor Organization declared the day in 2002.



The first and foremost cause of child labour in Bangladesh is the economic crisis. It is very difficult for poor families to pay for their children's education. As a result, the parents lost the motivation to send them to school. In this situation, the parents consider it profitable to earn money by engaging the child in the father's profession or any other profession without considering the age. On the other hand, children who are deprived of the opportunity to go to school or drop out are engaged in various activities. Recruiting authorities are also very enthusiastic about hiring children as they can be employed for a long time at low cost.



The socio-economic condition of Bangladesh is also one of the reasons for child labour. In our society, if the father orhead of the family dies, then the education of the members of that family become a far cry. When parents are separated in a family breakup, no one keeps connection with their children. In addition, due to non-adoption of family planning in poor families, the majority of the children face severe financial difficulties. Inadequate job opportunities in villages, social uncertainty, lack of basic necessities, etc. are causing people to move from villages to cities.



Natural disasters like river erosion, floods, droughts, tidal surges and earthquakes are happening all the time. Every such incident is constantly pushing children towards labour. Due to the low education, poverty and unawareness of the parents, they consider education as a non-profit activity. They do not have the patience to continue the cost of education for 10 to 15 years. Child labour is on the rise due to lack of educational materials and opportunities and unawareness of parents about the evils of child labour. Due to the extreme dependence on domestic workers for domestic work in the city life, the child who is engrossed in schooling, due to the traditional culture is also brought to the city for household chores.



The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh recognizes the fundamental rights of all citizens, including children. Articles 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 of the Constitution, that is, the principles of governing the state, emphasize on the need to take special measures for the physically and mentally handicapped, including compulsory primary education for children. The fundamental rights of all citizens as human beings are guaranteed in Articles 27, 28, 29, 31, 34, 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of the Fundamental Rights section. In particular, forced labour is strictly prohibited and there is a guarantee of legal action in the event of a violation of rights.



The need for a policy for a positive change in the child labour situation in Bangladesh has long been realized by the public-private sector as well as our affluent society. In the light of the changes taking place in the economic life, socio-culture of Bangladesh and the recent changes in the national and international arena, necessary elements have been included in the policy for the positive change of the child labour situation. The main goal of this policy is to make meaningful changes in the lives of children by withdrawing them from all types of child labour, including risky and inferior types of labour.



The goals of the National Child Labour Elimination Policy, 2010 are: to rehabilitate children engaged in various forms of labour, including hazardous and degrading labour; to involve working parents in income-generating activities to lift them out of the cycle of poverty and to provide scholarships and incentives to bring working children back to school. Special attention should be given to children affected by natural disasters and emphasis should be given to bring indigenous communities and children with disabilities back to proper environment. Strengthen the institutional basis for legislation and its implementation, raising awareness among parents, the general public and civil society about the harmful effects of child labour and adopting various short, medium and long term strategies and programs will help to eradicate child labour.



Child labour exists in Bangladesh mainly in two sectors. (1) Formal sectorssuch as industries, commercial establishments, communication and transportation system, ship breaking, etc. (2) Informal sectors, such as agriculture, animal husbandry, fishing / fish farming, housework, construction work, brick breaking, rickshaw pulling, etc. Children are usually employed in different organizations or jobs in six ways: (1) trainees; (2) transfer; (3) casual; (4) apprentice; (5) temporary and (6) permanent staff. Although child labour is banned in Bangladesh as in almost all countries of the world, employers are more interested in employing children in child labour as they can be employed in higher working hours with lower wages.



All the initiatives already taken by the government related to education, health and nutrition for the children engaged in labour have to be fully implemented. Coordination activities must be intensified for the effective and efficient implementation of existing initiatives by local and national level non-governmental organizations. In addition, long-term activities should be taken up without delay and urgent steps should be taken to determine strategies for its effective implementation.If the existing laws and regulations related to child and child labour can be restructured and future action plans can be formulated and implemented, then our children will surely develop into enlightened people in the future.



The writer is a Columnist & Asst. Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University



