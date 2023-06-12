Boys face Army booters in a practice match today





Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is willing to best utilise the time of the Bangladesh national football team in Cambodia and boost the morale of the booters. The boys will play a practice match against Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA today (Monday) at 4:00 pm (BST) there.Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA is also known as the Tiffy Army for sponsorship reasons. The Cambodian professional football club represents the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence in the League. Although the Phnom Penh-based club was never able to win the league trophy, it had three runner-up trophies of the tournament in its collection.A match against the Army boys is expected to provide a good outcome. A win will boost-up morale while the match at least will give the coach a chance to analyse his team and prepare an effective plan for the actual assignment, SAFF Championship. Besides, the FIFA friendly match against Cambodia on 15 June will give him a final chance to sort out the last-minute strategy.Previously on Friday, BFF announced a 23-member final squad for the SAFF Championship 2023. The boys reached Cambodia the next day to play a FIFA tier-one match against the Cambodian national football team before the tournament.The 2023 SAFF Championship is set to be held in Bengaluru, India from 21 June to 5 July.