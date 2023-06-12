Video
Monday, 12 June, 2023
Sports

BCB releases ticket prices for Tigers lone Test against Afghans

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday released the ticket prices for the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, beginning from June 14 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Tickets will be put on sale from June 13 and the match day at the ticket booths of the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur from 9:00am to 5:00pm on match days, said a press release of BCB.
Five types of tickets will be available: Grand Stand - Tk 1000, VIP Stand - Tk 500, Club House - Tk 300, North/South Stand - Tk 200, Eastern Stand - Tk 100.
The tickets will be also found in online. The BCB sources said this time, they emphasized on ticket sale through online and therefore more tickets, comparing to the past will be found in online.
For online tickets, the fans would have to visit https://ticket.tigercricket.com.bd/ to complete the registration.
Online Tickets will be available on the BCB official website www.tigercricket.com.bd from 2 pm (Monday, 12 June 2023) to 2 pm (Tuesday, 13 June 2023).
Registration must be completed with a valid NID and mobile number in order to buy an online ticket.
A maximum of two tickets can be purchased online against a registered account.
Tickets purchased online should be collected physically from the following designated ticket booth by presenting the online Ticket Code and NID.
Online Ticket Collection Booth: Ticket Counter Near Gate 1, SBNCS.
Online Ticket Collection Time: 9:30 am to 4:00 pm on the previous day of the Test match and on match day.     �BSS


