

Tamim returns to net but uncomfortable with bat

Tamim joined practice on Sunday, who missed the earlier two days because of pain. He started batting practice but after a few while he was looking uncomfortable and left the net after half an hour. Tamim had been playing cricket managing his back pain for a long time. Suffering with back pain couple of days before the match means ominous sign for Bangladesh as they are going to miss their regular Test skipper and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is expected to resume action from ODI series recovering finger injury.

Act-in skipper Liton Das was also suffering from back pain and fever, who was looking all set on Sunday. Speedster Taskin Ahmed had also started practicing.

In case of Tamim's unavailability, Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are likely to start Bangladesh batting order while Ebadot Hossain will lead Bangladesh pace bowling unit if Taskin remained unfit.

Afghanistan are now in Bangladesh to play one-off Test match between June 14 and 18, after which there will be a break for the Eid-ul-Adha. In the mean time Afghan players will visit India to play three ODIs. Afghanistan will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play three ODIs slated for July 5, 8 and 11, while two T20i matches will be held on July 14 and July 16 correspondingly.