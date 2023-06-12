Video
After Messi decision, Inter Miami fall to sixth straight loss

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

MIAMI, JUNE 11: Lionel Messi's future club Inter Miami suffered a sixth straight defeat and remained rooted to the bottom of Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference after a 3-1 defeat at the New England Revolution on Saturday.

If Messi, who announced this week he intended to join Miami, was tuning in to watch what awaits him in MLS, his disappointment at his new club's dismal form would have been tempered by a wonder goal from his compatriot, Lucas Zelarayan of Columbus.

Three minutes into stoppage time, with the game at 1-1, the Crew's Zelarayan won the game at Chicago with an audacious shot from inside his own half that became an instant goal-of-the-season contender.

That level of technical brilliance was in stark contrast to the performance of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future teammates as they continued their miserable run of form.

New England took a 27th-minute lead with a Carles Gil penalty after former Newcastle United fullback DeAndre Yedlin gave away a penalty with a clumsy foul on Matt Polster. Miami's troubles were compounded when French midfielder Corentin Jean was stretchered off with what appeared to be a serious injury.

Minutes later, New England doubled the lead with an angled Polster header from a Gil corner.

The Revolution made sure of the win in the 51st minute with some dreadful defending allowing Bobby Wood to fire in the third.    �AFP



