MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI, June 11: A 3-day Agricultural Fair ended in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.



Mirzaganj Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises.

Earlier, Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Md Shariful Islam inaugurated the fair as the chief guest on Thursday morning.



