Two ‘commit suicide’ in Rajshahi, Sunamganj







RAJSHAHI: A student of Rajshahi University (RU) has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a dormitory in the city on Friday evening.



The deceased was identified as Tanvir Islam Ritu, a student of Public Administration Department at RU. He was the son of Abu Bakar Siddique of Kanchanpara Village under Sadar Upazila in Nilphamari District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motihar Police Station (PS) Ruhul Amin said Tanvir Islam hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in a dormitory, named Student Palace, at Binodpur area in the city in the evening.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police also recovered a suicide note from beside the body. It was known that Tanvir was frustrated for long. He might have committed suicide over the matter, assumed police.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Motihar PS in this regard, the OC added.



CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Iqbal Hossain, 25, hailed from Tushardanga Village under Chuadanga District. He worked in the telecommunication sector at Chhatak.



Local sources said Iqbal hanged himself in Community Developer Centre in Noarai Union of the upazila.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Chhatak PS OC Md Mainul Zakir confirmed the incident.



Two young men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Sunamganj, on Friday.RAJSHAHI: A student of Rajshahi University (RU) has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a dormitory in the city on Friday evening.The deceased was identified as Tanvir Islam Ritu, a student of Public Administration Department at RU. He was the son of Abu Bakar Siddique of Kanchanpara Village under Sadar Upazila in Nilphamari District.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motihar Police Station (PS) Ruhul Amin said Tanvir Islam hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in a dormitory, named Student Palace, at Binodpur area in the city in the evening.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police also recovered a suicide note from beside the body. It was known that Tanvir was frustrated for long. He might have committed suicide over the matter, assumed police.However, an unnatural death case was filed with Motihar PS in this regard, the OC added.CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Iqbal Hossain, 25, hailed from Tushardanga Village under Chuadanga District. He worked in the telecommunication sector at Chhatak.Local sources said Iqbal hanged himself in Community Developer Centre in Noarai Union of the upazila.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Chhatak PS OC Md Mainul Zakir confirmed the incident.