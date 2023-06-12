Five crushed under train in Natore, Narsingdi







NATORE: Three people including a couple were crushed under train in separate incidents in Bagatipara and Lalpur upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.



A man and his wife were crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Dodangi Rail Gate area adjacent to Lokmanpur Rail Station in the upazila at noon.



The deceased were identified as Mofizur Rahman, 55, son of late Taslim Uddin, a resident of Jamnagar Pashchimpara Village under the upazila, and his wife Sabina Begum, 50.



According to the eyewitnesses, the couple was crossing the rail line in Dodangi Rail Gate area adjacent to Lokmanpur Rail Station of the upazila at noon riding on a motorcycle. At that time, the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express Train hit the motorcycle and crushed the couple, leaving the duo dead on the spot.



Being informed, a team of Ishwardi Railway Police visited the scene and recovered the bodies, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Harunuzzaman Rumel.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Model PS Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a woman was crushed under a train in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.



Local sources said a Dhaka-bound intercity express train from Rajshahi hit the woman near Ajimnagar Railway Station of the upazila while she was crossing the rail line, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Ishwardi Railway PS OC Mehir Karmaker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.



NARSINGDI: Two people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) were killed after being crushed under a train in separate incidents in the district early Friday.



The accidents took place at Narsingdi Railway Station and Arshinagar Railway Crossing in the upazila.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Nesar Ahmed, 65, the former president of Charmadhua Union Unit of AL while another, aged about 16, remained unidentified.



Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Saiful Islam said the unidentified teenage boy was crushed under the train when he was trying to ride on the Noakhali Express train at Narsingdi Railway Station. He fell under the train at that time.



He was critically injured and taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Meanwhile, the Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train ran over Nesar while he was crossing a railway track at Arshinagar Level Crossing at around 7 am. He died on the spot, said the official.



The body of the AL leader was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request and police are trying to identify the boy, the official added.



Five people including two women have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Narsingdi, in three days.NATORE: Three people including a couple were crushed under train in separate incidents in Bagatipara and Lalpur upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.A man and his wife were crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.The accident took place in Dodangi Rail Gate area adjacent to Lokmanpur Rail Station in the upazila at noon.The deceased were identified as Mofizur Rahman, 55, son of late Taslim Uddin, a resident of Jamnagar Pashchimpara Village under the upazila, and his wife Sabina Begum, 50.According to the eyewitnesses, the couple was crossing the rail line in Dodangi Rail Gate area adjacent to Lokmanpur Rail Station of the upazila at noon riding on a motorcycle. At that time, the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express Train hit the motorcycle and crushed the couple, leaving the duo dead on the spot.Being informed, a team of Ishwardi Railway Police visited the scene and recovered the bodies, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Harunuzzaman Rumel.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Model PS Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.On the other hand, a woman was crushed under a train in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.Local sources said a Dhaka-bound intercity express train from Rajshahi hit the woman near Ajimnagar Railway Station of the upazila while she was crossing the rail line, which left her dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.Ishwardi Railway PS OC Mehir Karmaker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.NARSINGDI: Two people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) were killed after being crushed under a train in separate incidents in the district early Friday.The accidents took place at Narsingdi Railway Station and Arshinagar Railway Crossing in the upazila.Of the deceased, one was identified as Nesar Ahmed, 65, the former president of Charmadhua Union Unit of AL while another, aged about 16, remained unidentified.Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Saiful Islam said the unidentified teenage boy was crushed under the train when he was trying to ride on the Noakhali Express train at Narsingdi Railway Station. He fell under the train at that time.He was critically injured and taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Meanwhile, the Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train ran over Nesar while he was crossing a railway track at Arshinagar Level Crossing at around 7 am. He died on the spot, said the official.The body of the AL leader was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request and police are trying to identify the boy, the official added.