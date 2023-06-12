Construction worker dies falling from building





MYMENSINGH, June 11: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of a 20-storey under-construction building in Saheb Ali area in the city on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Shimul Mia, 35, son of Rafiqul Islam, hailed from Jamalpur District.





Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Faruk Hossain confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH, June 11: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of a 20-storey under-construction building in Saheb Ali area in the city on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Shimul Mia, 35, son of Rafiqul Islam, hailed from Jamalpur District.Police sources said Shimul Mia was working on the roof of an under-construction building in that area. Suddenly, he fell down in the morning and died on the spot.Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Faruk Hossain confirmed the incident.