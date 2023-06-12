Surplus sacrificial animals stand at 70,000 in Rajshahi







This year four lakh sacrificial animals including cow, buffalo, goat and sheep have been prepared targeting the coming Eid-ul-Azha in Rajshahi. In the last Eid-ul-Azha, 3 lakh 24 thousand and 977 animals were slaughtered. This year's target has been made on this basis. Yet the demand of this year's sacrificial animals might increase.



These animals have been reared at the farm and household level. These will be sold at different haats in the district.

One Saiful Islam of Budhparah area in the city has reared an ox at his home. He said, he has been preparing the cow for the last two years. At the current market price his ox can be sold at about Tk 2.5 lakh. "I bought it at Tk 71,000 two years back. This year I will sell it," he added.



He further said, at present per kilogram beef is selling at about Tk 700, the highest ever than any past time. "Also the price of feed we are purchasing is higher than past. I hope to get good price if cows are not imported from India," he added.



A farm owner Arafat Rubel said, people of Bangladesh are used to sacrifice local animals. The demand of local animals is higher than foreign ones, he added. "We want no import of animals," he added.



Cityhaat is the largest in the city. Its leasee Farooq Hossain Dablu said, this haat sits twice in a week, Sunday and Wednesday. The trading of sacrificial animals is yet to start, he added. Before one week, the haat will be opened. The haat gets huge local cows, and no cow comes from India, he maintained.



District Livestock Resources Officer Dr Julfiquer Md Aktar Hossain confirmed the surplus animals in Rajshahi. We don't need to import animals, he added.



Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said, "There is no apprehension of animal crisis. Both farm owners and individuals will get equal facilities at the haat. We are ensuring it."



Animal coming from India has come down significantly, he added. The DC urged BGB to check entry of cows through borders from India in order to ensure fair prices of local animals.



RAJSHAHI, June 11: The surplus sacrificial animals stand at 70,000 in the district.This year four lakh sacrificial animals including cow, buffalo, goat and sheep have been prepared targeting the coming Eid-ul-Azha in Rajshahi. In the last Eid-ul-Azha, 3 lakh 24 thousand and 977 animals were slaughtered. This year's target has been made on this basis. Yet the demand of this year's sacrificial animals might increase.These animals have been reared at the farm and household level. These will be sold at different haats in the district.One Saiful Islam of Budhparah area in the city has reared an ox at his home. He said, he has been preparing the cow for the last two years. At the current market price his ox can be sold at about Tk 2.5 lakh. "I bought it at Tk 71,000 two years back. This year I will sell it," he added.He further said, at present per kilogram beef is selling at about Tk 700, the highest ever than any past time. "Also the price of feed we are purchasing is higher than past. I hope to get good price if cows are not imported from India," he added.A farm owner Arafat Rubel said, people of Bangladesh are used to sacrifice local animals. The demand of local animals is higher than foreign ones, he added. "We want no import of animals," he added.Cityhaat is the largest in the city. Its leasee Farooq Hossain Dablu said, this haat sits twice in a week, Sunday and Wednesday. The trading of sacrificial animals is yet to start, he added. Before one week, the haat will be opened. The haat gets huge local cows, and no cow comes from India, he maintained.District Livestock Resources Officer Dr Julfiquer Md Aktar Hossain confirmed the surplus animals in Rajshahi. We don't need to import animals, he added.Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said, "There is no apprehension of animal crisis. Both farm owners and individuals will get equal facilities at the haat. We are ensuring it."Animal coming from India has come down significantly, he added. The DC urged BGB to check entry of cows through borders from India in order to ensure fair prices of local animals.