|
Minor drowns in Chuadanga
|
CHUADANGA, June 11: A minor child drowned in a pond in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mostakim, 8, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Harishchandrapur Village under Kudulgachhi Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the boy drowned in a pond next to their house while he was bathing in it in the afternoon.
Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond in the evening.
Officer-in-Charge of Darshana Police Station Amanullah confirmed the incident.