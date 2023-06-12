Minor drowns in Chuadanga





CHUADANGA, June 11: A minor child drowned in a pond in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mostakim, 8, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Harishchandrapur Village under Kudulgachhi Union in the upazila.



Local sources said the boy drowned in a pond next to their house while he was bathing in it in the afternoon.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond in the evening.

Officer-in-Charge of Darshana Police Station Amanullah confirmed the incident.



