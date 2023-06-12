Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Minor drowns in Chuadanga

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent


CHUADANGA, June 11: A minor child drowned in a pond in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mostakim, 8, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Harishchandrapur Village under Kudulgachhi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the boy drowned in a pond next to their house while he was bathing in it in the afternoon.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond in the evening.
Officer-in-Charge of Darshana Police Station Amanullah confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agri-fair ends at Mirzaganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Rajshahi, Sunamganj
Five crushed under train in Natore, Narsingdi
Construction worker dies falling from building
Surplus sacrificial animals stand at 70,000 in Rajshahi
Minor drowns in Chuadanga
Vitamin A+ Campaign held in Kishoreganj
Four men electrocuted in four districts


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft