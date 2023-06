Department of Health (DoH) in the district organized the workshop in the conference room of the Civil Surgeon (CS) office. It was presided over by CS Dr Saiful Islam.



KISHOREGANJ, June 11: A workshop on Vitamin A+ Campaign for journalists was held on Sunday.Department of Health (DoH) in the district organized the workshop in the conference room of the Civil Surgeon (CS) office. It was presided over by CS Dr Saiful Islam.CS Office Medical Officer (Coordinator- DDC) Dr Alpana Majumder presented the details of the campaign activities through PowerPoint presentation.It was informed, during the campaign, in 2,774 centres, a total of 4,99,717 children from age group 6-11 months and 12-59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules. A total of 6,799 officials and volunteers of the DoH will perform their duties.