Four men electrocuted in four districts





KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A man was electrocuted in Kalai Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam Shukta, 50, a resident of Akandapara Village under Kalai Municipality.

It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire at early hours while he was walking near an electric trap next to his house. He died on the spot.

Later on, police have recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Mia, 25, son of Ishtu Mia, a resident of Digha Village under Raona Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

According to local sources, Sumon came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening when he was trying to charge his auto-rickshaw, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Raona Union Parishad Chairman Shahabul Alam confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in Hamidpara area under Rahanpur Union of the upazila at around 4 pm.

The deceased was identified as Jem, 36, son of late Delwar Hossain, a resident of Dhulauri Colony under the union.

According to the deceased's family members, Jem came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon when he was checking a coaxial cable, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Gomastapur PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Hemayet Hawlader, son of late Amin Uddin, a resident of Sharifabad Village under the upazila. He was about to fly for Brunei the next week.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hemayet came in contact with a live electric wire at night in the area while he was crossing the road beside a electrified fish farm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of Gournadi Model PS Shahjahan confirmed the incident.



