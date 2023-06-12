Three murdered in Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Patuakhali





MUNSHIGANJ: A day-labourer was killed and three others were injured by drug dealers in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Noyagaon Purbapara Village under Panchasar Union of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Matiur Rahman Kalai, 58, son of late Abdul Alim Molla, a resident of the area.

The deceased's family sources said listed drug dealer Dil Mohammad along with his sons Jubayer and Jihad beat up Matiur Rahman Kalai and his family members at around 12 pm as they created obstacles of their drug dealing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Tariquzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A man was reportedly slaughtered to death by miscreants in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The incident took place in Kaladi area under Kanchan Municipality of the upazila at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Solaiman Mia, 58, son of late Ayub Ali, a resident of the area. He was a property trader of the area.

According to the deceased's family members, someone called him out of his house on mobile phone at night and later, he was slaughtered to death by the miscreants.

Rupganj PS OC Ataur Rahman said locals saw the body beside Asian Highway bypass in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

PATUAKHALI: A housewife, who was burnt in Dumki Upazila of the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Halima Akhter Mim, wife of Prince. She along with her husband and son lived in a rented house in Nutan Bazar area of the upazila.

It was known that two miscreants entered the rented house of Halima on Thursday afternoon, and set fire to the house, which left the woman and her son critically burnt.

Hearing their scream, locals rescued them and took to Barishal Sher-e-Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka. As they could not admit to the burn institute, Halima and her son were taken to the DMCH.

Later on, Halima succumbed to her injuries at the DMCH on Friday afternoon.

The deceased's family members suspect that the members of Halima's in-laws' house might have involved in the incident.

A case was also filed with Dumki PS in this regard.

Following this, police arrested the deceased's mother-in-law Piara Begum.

Dumki PS OC Abul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest of the accused.



