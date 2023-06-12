Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two nabbed for killing man in Noakhali

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, June 11: Police arrested two accused from Zajira Upazila in Shariatpur and Nangalkot Upazila in Cumilla on Sunday morning for killing an elderly man in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on   June 3.
The arrested are Maksudur Rahman, 38 and his wife Sumi Akhter, 26.
According to the case statement, Maksudur along with five others beat Enamul Haque, 76, to death over a land dispute in Rothi Village under Chasirhat Union of the upazila on June 3.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Later on, the deceased's son Usman Goni lodged a case with Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) accusing six people in this regard.
Ziaul Haque, officer-in-charge of the PS, said on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam and SI Ramjan Ali conducted a drive in Zajira Upazila in the morning and arrested Maksudur while he was hiding himself as a constructor worker of the area.
Later on, following his instruction, the team also arrested his wife from Nalngalkot Upazila of Cumilla District, said the OC.
Drives are going on to arrest the remaining four accused, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agri-fair ends at Mirzaganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Rajshahi, Sunamganj
Five crushed under train in Natore, Narsingdi
Construction worker dies falling from building
Surplus sacrificial animals stand at 70,000 in Rajshahi
Minor drowns in Chuadanga
Vitamin A+ Campaign held in Kishoreganj
Four men electrocuted in four districts


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft