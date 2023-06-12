Two nabbed for killing man in Noakhali





NOAKHALI, June 11: Police arrested two accused from Zajira Upazila in Shariatpur and Nangalkot Upazila in Cumilla on Sunday morning for killing an elderly man in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on June 3.

The arrested are Maksudur Rahman, 38 and his wife Sumi Akhter, 26.

According to the case statement, Maksudur along with five others beat Enamul Haque, 76, to death over a land dispute in Rothi Village under Chasirhat Union of the upazila on June 3.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ziaul Haque, officer-in-charge of the PS, said on information, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam and SI Ramjan Ali conducted a drive in Zajira Upazila in the morning and arrested Maksudur while he was hiding himself as a constructor worker of the area.

Later on, following his instruction, the team also arrested his wife from Nalngalkot Upazila of Cumilla District, said the OC.

Drives are going on to arrest the remaining four accused, the OC added.

Later on, the deceased's son Usman Goni lodged a case with Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) accusing six people in this regard.