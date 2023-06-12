Kapotaksha River turns a canal at Koyra





KOYRA, KHULNA, June 11: There is no way to know whether it is a river or a canal. The silt has turned the river into a narrow channel.This is the current state of the Kapotaksha River. Passing through Jashore and Satkhira, the river has met with the Sibsa River via Koyra Upazila.There are many stories about the flow and depth of the river among its bank-living people. The memories of boating and fishing in the river are still lively.The 30-kilometre (km)-long Kapotaksha from Amadi area under Koyra Upazila to Boalia of neighbouring Paikgacha Upazila lost its life. The once 150-metre width river has now turned into a 3-4m one, looking canal. Boats cannot move. People cross it by walking.Locals said, if the river is not saved, worse days will come in the future. The water of most areas of Koyra and Paikgacha upazilas are drained by that river. If there is no navigable river, there is a danger of permanent flooding in the area.There are vast chars on both sides of the river. Various business structures have been set up including houses and shrimp enclosures occupying these chars. Besides, three brick kilns have been set up grabbing char by local Rafiqul Islam, next to Kapotaksha in Amadi area. Once there was a launch ghat next to his house. Even 10-12 years back, there was strong current in the river.Shatordhva Atiyar Rahman, a resident of Naksha Village on the Kapotaksha bank, said, "During my youth, this Kapotaksha River was also youthful. Its roar could be heard from far away. Now I am old, and the river has dried up. As I am half dead, so is the Kapotaksha River. Earlier, there was 15-20 hand water in the river. For the last two/three years boats do not move due to low-tide."Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, coordinator of Sundarban and Coastal Movement, said, the coastal upazila of Koyra has already been at stake. The river has almost been dead due to obstruction of water flow for the last 20 years for placing pillars of bridge at Kapilmuni. If the flow of Kapotaksha is not kept normal, the life and livelihood of people of Kapotaksha banks will be more disastrous, he added.Chief Engineer of Water Development Board-Khulna Tahmidul Islam said, under the Phase-2 of the Kapotaksha River de-watering project, the 30-km river will be re-excavated from Paikgacha Boalia in Khulna to Amadi in Koyra Upazila by 2024. Once the excavation work is completed, the water-logging of Koyra and Paikgacha upazilas will be resolved, he added. At the same time, he further said, the communication system will be facilitated along with trade and commerce via sea.