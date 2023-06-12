Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

BEIJING, June 11: Honduras officially opened an embassy in China on Sunday, months after the Central American country switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of the island one day.

It does not allow countries to recognise both Beijing and Taipei and has in recent years lured away many of Taiwan's allies using economic incentives.

"The relations between Honduras and China will open new opportunities and capabilities to strengthen the cooperation between both countries," Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told Chinese state media after a ceremony unveiling a plaque for the new embassy.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday for a five-day visit to cement the relationship and will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan: USGS
35 people missing after Ukraine flood: minister
Iran's Khamenei urges cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
No pre-requisites exist for talks with Kiev regime, says Kremlin
Children among 27 killed due to heavy rains, winds in Pakistan
Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive
United opposition could work a miracle in 2024: Shatrughan


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft