Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan: USGS
TOKYO, June 11: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake hit Hokkaido island at 6:55 pm (0955 GMT). The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami alert.
It struck just off the coast of Urakawa-cho town in the Hokkaido region at a depth of 123 kilometres (76 miles), the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.
A local official told NHK the quake caused strong shaking that lasted for 20-30 seconds.
"It shook sideways first, then it gradually became stronger," he told the broadcaster.
"It felt like a long time, and it was eerie," the official said. �AFP