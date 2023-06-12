Iran's Khamenei urges cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog





"Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of safeguards regulations should be maintained," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during a meeting with Iranian nuclear scientists, experts and officials.

In his Sunday speech, the supreme leader said agreements could be reached in certain fields, but stressed that "the existing infrastructure of the nuclear industry should not be touched".

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation "need not succumb to the pressure of unfounded claims and demands based on bullying", Khamenei said, without specifying the demands or claims.

Iran's nuclear programme has long been the subject of scrutiny from Western powers, resulting in sanctions that have crippled the country's economy.

A 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers gave the Islamic republic relief from international sanctions in return for curbs on its atomic programme. �AFP

