Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:11 AM
Home Foreign News

Iran's Khamenei urges cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, June 11: Iran's supreme leader on Sunday urged continued cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, while warning against succumbing to "bullying" based on "unfounded claims".
"Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of safeguards regulations should be maintained," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during a meeting with Iranian nuclear scientists, experts and officials.
In his Sunday speech, the supreme leader said agreements could be reached in certain fields, but stressed that "the existing infrastructure of the nuclear industry should not be touched".
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation "need not succumb to the pressure of unfounded claims and demands based on bullying", Khamenei said, without specifying the demands or claims.
Iran's nuclear programme has long been the subject of scrutiny from Western powers, resulting in sanctions that have crippled the country's economy.

A 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers gave the Islamic republic relief from international sanctions in return for curbs on its atomic programme.    �AFP


