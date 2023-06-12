

Accreditation a must to support products, services at global trade



Speakers at a DCCI seminar on the occasion of International Accreditation Day-2023 held on Sunday. Jointly organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) it was held at DCCI auditorium.



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP was present as chief guest while Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar were present as special guests. Director General (Additional Secretary) of BAB Md. Monwarul Islam chaired the event.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, said the motto of this year's accreditation day is "Accreditation: Supporting the Future of Global Trade" is very timely. He said if we can maintain the quality of products and services, we can grab the international market easily.



For the sake of the country and to create confidence on our products in the global competitive market, He said Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) is working relentlessly to create awareness and confidence in our products globally.



Accreditation is an integral part of world quality assurance system, he said adding that in order to increase export of our locally made products in international market Bangladesh needs internationally accredited and credible national quality infrastructure, he opined.



In this era of free economy, many countries impose various 'technical barriers to trade' to protect their respective products and most of those are related with quality certification. Therefore, accreditation is currently an important tool for creating a strong export market.



DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said Bangladesh is gradually progressing to an export oriented country from import dependent one. In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh's export was more than USD 52.08 billion.



And for this export accreditation is very important tool. To show the quality of specific product, there is a need of internationally accredited certificate and these certificates play the pivotal role for boosting export, he said.



He further said after Bangladesh's graduation from LDC in 2026, maintaining compliance of our locally produced goods will be at great challenge. And to face this challenge and meet the GSP+ and other compliance criteria, accreditation will play the vital role.



Secretary, Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana said to secure greater future trade accessibility there is no alternative to accreditation. She stressed on producing quality products and services to be competitive in global market where taste and attitude of consumers are ever changing.



Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) has already accredited 124 institutions so far. She said at present 21 Bangladeshi products need accreditation from India's National Accreditation Board to enter India.



She said we have to enhance the capacity of BAB so that our acceleration world-wide can get easy acceptance. People are not still aware of why accreditation is so important, she said.



BAB has recently started Halal Accreditation Scheme, she said private sector of Bangladesh is very much resilient and active and they are leading our economy to its next level.



At present Accreditation is not an auxiliary but a must for world trade. BAB has taken initiative to get membership of International Accreditation Forum (IAF), he informed.





