‘Focus more on technology and talent to build smart Bangladesh’

Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:10 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Shahidullah Azim, acting president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), stressed the importance of harnessing the power of technology and innovation to propel the sustainable development of Bangladesh.

"As we enter the next decade of technological transformation, we have to focus more on embracing technological advances to reap the full benefits of this era. We have to embrace more technology and innovation to build a 'Smart Bangladesh'," he opined.

He made the observations while addressing the inaugural ceremony of "JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit, Expo and CYE Award 2023". JCI Bangladesh, a leading youth leadership development organization, organised the two-day event at the International Convention City (ICCB) in Dhaka on Friday.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for the ICT Division, Md Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI and Russell T. Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) also spoke at the inaugural ceremony.

Shahidullah Azim emphasized the need for skill-based education to prepare smart citizens for building a smart Bangladesh.
He also called for aligning all with the goal of building smart Bangladesh.

Youth should be equipped with knowledge and skills necessary to adapt to evolving technologies and drive development of Bangladesh in the coming days, he observed.

He emphasized on digiltalizing the traffic system to reduce congestion on roads, saying many valuable working hours are wasted due to traffic jam.    �UNB


