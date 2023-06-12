

IBBL RDS makes Taslima a successful boutique owner



Her husband was an Army person and was posted in many cantonments. Wherever she lived with her husband, her name and fame as a creative fashion designer and handicrafts-maker got wide popularity among Army officers' wives and children.



When her husband Sgt. G. M. Ruhul Amin retired from Bangladesh Army, they became permanent inhabitants of Savar and her genius became further widespread.

But for her starting a fashion tailoring business remained still a far cry due to financial insolvency. Exactly at that juncture in Taslima's life an opportunity occurred almost miraculously following her membership of Islami Bank's RDS under the Savar Branch.



She was granted an RDS-MEIS (Micro Enterprise Investment Scheme) investment worth Tk.4 lac in the year 2017 and ever since then she had not to look back.



Her maiden enterprise is indeed exceptional in many counts. Firstly, she adds artistic value by decorative stitching on mostly fashion dresses and hijab wears.



Secondly, and most importantly, she innovates ideas and provides at least 300 housewives with lace, thread, and all other accessories, who take away the orders and get them done at their home maintaining their families and children at parallel.



Some of the contractually obligated designers again get their orders subcontracted to their neighborly women.



So, altogether, Taslima Ruhul is providing jobs to at least 5,000 women of a vast area including Savar, Singair, Vatara and Dhamrai, who are earning substantially staying inside their home.



Taslima's direct assistants earn monthly wages ranging from Tk.10,000.00 up to Tk.30,000.00, depending on their skill and speed of work.



Her specialty ranges from embroidery works, satin and mirror stitch, Jessore stitch, Linen stitch, Saddle stitch, Karchupi works, Stone pasting, various Jori boutiques, Hijab fashion etc. She was entrusted with another RDS-MEIS investment again worth Tk. 4 lac.



She has built a well-constructed 4-storeid house at Agrani Housing, Badda-Vatpara, Savar, properly groomed their one daughter and one son.



Taslima works at home and get orders delegated to her co-workers from home, while her husband Sgt, G. M. Ruhul (retd) looks after procurement, brings large orders from whole-sellers and delivers the finished dresses to the points of delivery mostly at Islampur, Gawsia Market and Mirpur Section-10 i.e. he performs all major works outside home.



Recently while speaking to an interviewer of Islami Bank's own website video, she said with profound gratitude, "From virtually nothing I am now owner of Taslima Boutique, established my own brand name, built our own house, groomed our children and creating livelihood of so many women artisans and craftsmen, Alhamdullilah, all by the grace of Almighty Allah and by the financial support of Islami Bank."



Alike Taslima, RDS microfinance by Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been transforming million of rural poor to successful entrepreneurs since its establishment in 1995. The Bank is a global pioneer and world's largest operator of Islamic microfinance currently enrolling 17 lac members across 31 thousand villages of Bangladesh.



The scheme operates with an integrated development approach with typical collateral free micro investment and compulsory savings supported by entrepreneur development activities plus ward stipends, sanitation aid, medical camps, profit-free loans, rehabilitations and plantations.



The graduated clients successfully utilizing the micro investment slabs can avail larger investments under micro enterprise scheme. A 98% plus rate of recovery in the project demonstrates remarkable impact in poverty alleviation.



Another salient feature being 94% majority of the beneficiaries are women which gears up the women empowerment practice in the rural settings. The successful project by the bank has been replicated for the urban poor since 2012.



Taslima Ruhul, an outstanding and exemplary successful entrepreneur of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Rural Development Scheme (RDS) from Savar, has become a celebrated female artisan and fashion-wear expert, creating embroidery patterns and many other designs on fashion fabrics like bridal dress, sharee, three-piece, orna, rug and curtain, kitchen towel, bedspread and many other cozy wears.Her husband was an Army person and was posted in many cantonments. Wherever she lived with her husband, her name and fame as a creative fashion designer and handicrafts-maker got wide popularity among Army officers' wives and children.When her husband Sgt. G. M. Ruhul Amin retired from Bangladesh Army, they became permanent inhabitants of Savar and her genius became further widespread.But for her starting a fashion tailoring business remained still a far cry due to financial insolvency. Exactly at that juncture in Taslima's life an opportunity occurred almost miraculously following her membership of Islami Bank's RDS under the Savar Branch.She was granted an RDS-MEIS (Micro Enterprise Investment Scheme) investment worth Tk.4 lac in the year 2017 and ever since then she had not to look back.Her maiden enterprise is indeed exceptional in many counts. Firstly, she adds artistic value by decorative stitching on mostly fashion dresses and hijab wears.Secondly, and most importantly, she innovates ideas and provides at least 300 housewives with lace, thread, and all other accessories, who take away the orders and get them done at their home maintaining their families and children at parallel.Some of the contractually obligated designers again get their orders subcontracted to their neighborly women.So, altogether, Taslima Ruhul is providing jobs to at least 5,000 women of a vast area including Savar, Singair, Vatara and Dhamrai, who are earning substantially staying inside their home.Taslima's direct assistants earn monthly wages ranging from Tk.10,000.00 up to Tk.30,000.00, depending on their skill and speed of work.Her specialty ranges from embroidery works, satin and mirror stitch, Jessore stitch, Linen stitch, Saddle stitch, Karchupi works, Stone pasting, various Jori boutiques, Hijab fashion etc. She was entrusted with another RDS-MEIS investment again worth Tk. 4 lac.She has built a well-constructed 4-storeid house at Agrani Housing, Badda-Vatpara, Savar, properly groomed their one daughter and one son.Taslima works at home and get orders delegated to her co-workers from home, while her husband Sgt, G. M. Ruhul (retd) looks after procurement, brings large orders from whole-sellers and delivers the finished dresses to the points of delivery mostly at Islampur, Gawsia Market and Mirpur Section-10 i.e. he performs all major works outside home.Recently while speaking to an interviewer of Islami Bank's own website video, she said with profound gratitude, "From virtually nothing I am now owner of Taslima Boutique, established my own brand name, built our own house, groomed our children and creating livelihood of so many women artisans and craftsmen, Alhamdullilah, all by the grace of Almighty Allah and by the financial support of Islami Bank."Alike Taslima, RDS microfinance by Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been transforming million of rural poor to successful entrepreneurs since its establishment in 1995. The Bank is a global pioneer and world's largest operator of Islamic microfinance currently enrolling 17 lac members across 31 thousand villages of Bangladesh.The scheme operates with an integrated development approach with typical collateral free micro investment and compulsory savings supported by entrepreneur development activities plus ward stipends, sanitation aid, medical camps, profit-free loans, rehabilitations and plantations.The graduated clients successfully utilizing the micro investment slabs can avail larger investments under micro enterprise scheme. A 98% plus rate of recovery in the project demonstrates remarkable impact in poverty alleviation.Another salient feature being 94% majority of the beneficiaries are women which gears up the women empowerment practice in the rural settings. The successful project by the bank has been replicated for the urban poor since 2012.