Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Apple, Amazon must face consumer lawsuit over iPhone, iPad prices, US judge rules

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

June 11: Apple and Amazon.com must face a consumer antitrust lawsuit in US court accusing them of conspiring to artificially inflate the price of iPhones and iPads sold on Amazon's platform, a federal judge in Seattle ruled on Thursday.

In his ruling, US District Judge John Coughenour rejected bids from Apple and Amazon to dismiss the prospective class action on various legal grounds.

Coughenour said the "validity" of the relevant market, a central issue in antitrust litigation, was a question for a jury.

The lawsuit, filed in November, is among several private and government actions challenging Amazon's online price practices.

Coughenour's ruling means the case will move forward to evidence-gathering and other pretrial proceedings.

Lawyers for Apple and Amazon and representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Steve Berman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, called the court's ruling "a major win for consumers of Apple phones and iPads."
The plaintiffs are US residents who bought new iPhones and iPads on Amazon beginning in January 2019.

They contend an agreement between Apple and Amazon that went into effect that year restricted the number of competitive resellers in violation of antitrust provisions.

In 2018, according to the lawsuit, there were some 600 third-party Apple resellers on Amazon. Apple agreed to give Amazon a discount on its products if Amazon reduced the number of Apple resellers from its marketplace, the lawsuit alleged.

Apple has argued that its agreement with Amazon limited the number of authorised resellers to help minimise counterfeit Apple goods being sold on the e-commerce platform.

In a court filing, Apple's attorneys called the agreement "commonplace" and said the "Supreme Court and Ninth Circuit have routinely recognised that such agreements are procompetitive and lawful."

The judge in Seattle said "countervailing" motivations for the agreement between Apple and Amazon would be addressed later in the litigation.

Apple recorded $94.8 billion in sales in the second quarter, and Amazon reported $127.4 billion in its most recent quarterly earnings report.

The complaint seeks unspecified triple damages and other relief.
The case is Steven Floyd v Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, US District Court, Western District of Washington, No. 2:22-cv-01599-JCC.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accreditation a must to support products, services at global trade
Dhaka to host Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum on Sept 13-14
Dhaka Food Agenda 2041 launched
Bangladesh Int’l Aquaculture Seafood Show on Oct 19-21
‘Focus more on technology and talent to build smart Bangladesh’
IBBL RDS makes Taslima a successful boutique owner
MetLife Bangladesh offers Tk 50,000 free additional insurance coverage
Nagad becomes a billion-dollar company in 3 years: Palak


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft