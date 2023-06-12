

MGI introduces Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin



The official launching ceremony of 'Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin' was held in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.



MGI Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa was present in the launching ceremony. MGI Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin and GM (Sales) Md. Yeasin Mollah were also present in the ceremony.

For the first time in Bangladesh, Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin is providing double protection of ADL and Air laid paper to ensure comfort during the period.



ADL and Air laid paper ensures highest absorption and dryness. Moreover, Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin is completely UV sterilized that protects from any bacterial infection.



The Odor Control Technology protects from the bad smell. The cottony soft top layer provides complete comfort and dryness.



