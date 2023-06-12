Video
Responsible Business Hub starts journey in RMG sector

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

The Responsible Business Hub (RBH), set up by BGMEA with the support of GIZ, has started its journey with an aim to strengthen human rights and environment  with due diligence in RMG industry of Bangladesh.

The RBH will serve as an information centre, raising awareness and providing guidance to manufacturing companies on the standards and requirements of Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD).

Shahidullah Azim, vice president of BGMEA; Jan Janowski, deputy head of mission, Embassy of Germany in Dhaka; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice president of BKMEA; Abdullah Hil Rakib, director, BGMEA were present at the inauguration ceremony held in Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release.

Reinhard Junker, deputy head of Division Sustainable Supply Chains, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), presented the keynote speech at the event.

In his address, BGMEA vice president Shahidullah Azim said BGMEA has taken the sustainability vision 2030 to make the industry economically viable through innovation, digitization, diversification while prioritizing ESG that means Environment, Social and Governance.

"I believe, this Responsible Business Hub of BGMEA will serve as an information centre by providing all up-to-date knowledge and proper guidance to our factories about human rights and environmental due diligence obligations," he said.

Azim also said, "When we talked about the emerging due diligence, there are too many laws and regulations getting passed every day regarding the same issue. We need a unified principle-based legislation which is accepted by all the players in global supply chain."

The Responsible Business Hub will support garment factories in strengthening capacities to adapt and comply with new regulations and reporting requirements with regard to due diligence and sustainability.

It will assist the companies in integrating environmental and human rights due diligence in their operations in order to prevent and address negative impacts of business activities on people and the environment.


