

Doreen Developments Ltd inks deal with Bikroy



Bikroy and Doreen Developments Ltd are committed to helping buyers find the best and most promising properties.



Recently a signing ceremony was recently held at Bikroy's head office to commemorate this occasion.

Among the attendees were Shabbir Hossain Khan, CEO of Doreen Developments Ltd.; Subhadip Mukherjee, Head of Brand at Doreen Developments Ltd; Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy; Sanjoy Biswas, Head of Corporate Sales at Bikroy; and Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing at Bikroy.



Doreen Developments Ltd. has been successfully operating in the real estate sector of Bangladesh for over a decade.



They are dedicated to making a footprint in the property sector through excellent design and superior quality service.



Over the past year, Doreen Developments Ltd. has collaborated with Bikroy, one of the country's leading online property buying and selling platforms.



By signing the contract, interested buyers can browse through various listings of Doreen Developments Ltd on Bikroy to find their desired property.



Shabbir Hossain Khan, CEO of Doreen Developments Ltd. said, "Bangladesh Real Estate has an amazing and exciting future.



In this golden future, we are hopeful that the partnership between Doreen Developments and Bikroy will be a completely win-win for all the stakeholders."



Subhadip Mukherjee, Head of Brand of Doreen Developments Ltd. said, "There is a good demand for residential and commercial properties in Dhaka and surrounding areas.



From that point of view, Doreen Developments Ltd. is one of the trusted names for customers. We are working together with Bikroy to reach a larger segment of buyers online. We hope the partnership with Bikroy will inspire us to bring new deals to our customers."



Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "Technology is inextricably linked to our life. The property sector is no exception.



Digitalization in property buying and selling is a huge shift, and Bikroy has made it possible. We hope this partnership with our esteemed member Doreen Developments Ltd. will help us bring something better for the buyers."



