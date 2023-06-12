UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day







Reassuring the financial markets, customers, employees, the government and the public remains a challenge once the mega-merger is completed.



"From Monday onwards, UBS can start being proactive," Andreas Venditti, an analyst at Swiss investment manager Vontobel, told AFP.

Switzerland's largest bank must already have an idea of what bits of Credit Suisse it wants to keep, close or sell, but "so far they were limited in what they could do," he said.



On June 5, the two Zurich-based banks announced that the merger should be completed on June 12.



A merger this complex could turn out to be a nightmare, particularly given how little time UBS has had.



UBS expects an exceptional accounting gain of nearly $35 billion due to the difference between the purchase price and the recognised net assets of Credit Suisse.



UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti has warned the coming months will be "bumpy" for the bank.



Takeover preparations have already brought "a first wave" of emotions and difficult decisions, but "other waves" are still to come, he told the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken on Friday.



He said jobs would be the trickiest part of the merger, adding that cuts were inevitable given the overlap in some activities.



Like UBS, Credit Suisse was among 30 international banks deemed too big to fail due to their importance in the global banking architecture.



But the collapse of three US regional lenders in March left Credit Suisse looking vulnerable, and its share price plunged more than 30 percent during trading on March 15. �AFP



