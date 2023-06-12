Video
Monday, 12 June, 2023
Business

Palak urges to move the country’s economy towards a smart economy with tech

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Correspondent

State Minister for the ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP has urged to speedily move the country's economy to turn it into a smart economy with technological and innovation support.

He said it on Sunday while congratulating the startups participants in the boot camp in a video message on day 2 of the BIG event.   

A 3-day boot camp of the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2023 organized by Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) which is a Project of  Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division started at Jessore on Friday.
 
This boot camp is running at the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park, Jashore, with 105 promising startups selected from the primary screening and online pitching of BIG 2023.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, that our goal was to create a startup and innovation ecosystem in Bangladesh as well as a startup culture, and we are moving towards that goal.

About 7 thousand applications were registered in this year's BIG 2023, which is very positive. He said seven to eight years ago, the term startup was completely new and unknown.

In the last six to seven years, the quality of young entrepreneurs has increased a lot, which is a matter of great pride, he remarked.

Palak said the new entrepreneurs or startups will do better if they get appropriate mentoring, coaching, training, etc. support.

Finally, he said we want our startups to solve problems around the world and move Bangladesh's economy towards a smart economy with technology.


