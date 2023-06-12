Video
Proposed budget for FY24 is rural-friendly: Mannan

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Planning Minister MA Mannan said that as per the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the proposed budget for the fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) has been largely rural-friendly.

"The fact that corporate tax has not been increased is also a good aspect of the budget. Another good aspect is the rural economy. The Prime Minister herself has a commitment about it," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a roundtable on "National Budget 2023-24: Expectations and Implementation of Businessmen" at a hotel in the city on Sunday.

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin and President of the Developing-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry (D-8 CCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim spoke on the occasion.
 
Awami League (AL) Industries and Commerce Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Jashim Uddin laid emphasis on increasing allocations on energy to keep continuing the country's economic activities.

"Bangladesh is establishing 100 economic zones. If we can provide uninterrupted fuel here, then definitely foreign investment will come to Bangladesh," he mentioned.

Sheikh Fazle Fahim requested the minister to regulate the food and energy sector rather than leaving it to the discretion of traders.

"With the resources we have and if we can survive for the next few years, hopefully we can do well economically," he added.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Economist Professor MA Razzak and President of the Bangladesh Plastic Association Shamim Ahmed, among others, spoke on the occasion.    �BSS


