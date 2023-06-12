Devastated last year BM depot now wears a new look







Overcoming the challenges posed by devastating disasters, the depot now showcases a state-of-the-art fire safety system that compiles with the highest standards of the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) codes.



The container handling company covering an expansive 24-acre area, the entire facility of the depot, located just 20 kilometers from Chattogram port, has been completely reconstructed.

The depot commenced its operations in May 2011. However, the tragic incident occurred on June 4, 2022, when a catastrophic fire and explosion engulfed the container depot, resulting in the loss of 51 lives, including fire service personnel.



Despite this unfortunate event, the depot has made an extraordinary recovery and is now operating at full capacity, ensuring the implementation of cutting-edge safety measures.



Comprehensive firewater and foam-type hydrants have been strategically installed throughout the depot premises.



The deployment of an esteemed engineering firm led to the successful implementation of an advanced fire protection and detection system.



After thorough testing and commissioning, the BM Depot was officially handed over on May 23rd to concerned authorities.



The fire safety system incorporates 15 monitors equipped with water and foam-type hydrants, accompanied by a high-capacity pump capable of delivering 2,500 gallons per minute.



Furthermore, a reservoir tank with a capacity of 150,000 gallons of water has been installed, along with an extensive CCTV system.



The fire protection system comprises 51 landing valves, 15 water monitors, 33 hose pipes with a diameter of 40 millimeters, and 13 hose pipes with a diameter of 65 millimeters.



In terms of detection capabilities, the depot features a comprehensive fire alarm control panel, 36 chemical detectors, and 87 manual call points. Additionally, a new storage shed has been constructed specifically for import and export goods.



Captain Mainul Ahsan, executive director of the organization, recalled his feeling stating, "The fire incident at the BM depot had a profound impact on us internally. However, it also served as a catalyst for growth.



In this past year, we have successfully restored operations at the depot while prioritizing the highest standards of safety."



As a master mariner and an expert in IMDG codes, Captain Ahsan brings extensive experience in managing large vessels.



Reflecting on the depot's progress, he stated, "The accident at the BM depot occurred a year ago. We fought hard over the past year, and as a result, we have transformed the depot into a globally recognized facility where safety is never compromised.



During this time, we have diligently installed an advanced fire detection and protection system."



The BM Depot now stands equipped with a cutting-edge fire system, with its safety plan receiving approval from the fire service on November 27th of the previous year.



