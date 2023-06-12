

Boot camp of BIG 2023 ends



103 startups participated in this boot camp. Startups participating in the boot camp received mentoring in 10 sessions including feasibility, business strategy, startup concept, technology and team management.



The closing programme of BIG 2023 Boot Camp organized by the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division was held on Sunday 11th June 2023.

The Secretary of the ICT Division Md Shamsul Arefin was present as the chief guest in this closing ceremony organized at Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park in Jashore.



The Executive Director (Grade-1) of BCC Ranajit Kumar was the special guest of the program. The Project Director (Joint Secretary) of iDEA project Md. Altaf Hossain presided over the event.



The iDEA Project Deputy Project Director and Deputy Secretary Dr. Md. Mizanur Rahman, gave a welcome speech at the event, while Siddhartho Goushami, Sr. Consultant of iDEA and BIG 2023 Chief Coordinator, moderated the program.



Besides, The Jashore District's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT), Ms. Khaleda Khatun Rekha and the Founder and Chief Storyteller for BetterStories Limited Minhaz Anwar were present at the programme.



The Secretary of the ICT Division Md. Shamsul Arefin said as the chief guest of the program, the government's job is to create opportunities and facilities.



Startups or entrepreneurs should take those benefits and propel themselves towards success. Finally, he urged Bangladesh to move forward on the path of more prosperity by increasing and developing their own skills.



The Executive Director (Grade-1) of BCC Ranajit Kumar said that the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to work towards building Smart Bangladesh and one of its important issues is smart citizens or people.



He also said that it is possible to take Bangladesh further by turning our people into manpower as skilled and smart human resources.



The Project Director (Joint Secretary) of iDEA project Md. Altaf Hossain said, the best 51 startups will be selected from among these 103 startups of the bootcamp. He said, as an award of "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2023", the best startup will be awarded a grant of Tk 1 crore.



The top 50 startups in the rest of the selected list will be given a grant of BDT 10 lakh each. Besides, there are different opportunities for startups including the facility of getting investment. iDEA project director expressed hope that it will surely motivate startups more.



The Jashore District's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT), Ms. Khaleda Khatun Rekha, inspired the startups by telling them that they have freedom and are innovators.



She also said to startups that startups can enrich the country by roaming everywhere using their talent and willpower.



In the welcome speech of the program, the iDEA Project Deputy Project Director and Deputy Secretary Dr. Md. Mizanur Rahman said, the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant is not just a grant, it is an investment, which will benefit our country. He also said that we have the manpower and we can turn them into skilled manpower.



We want such startups to emerge from among your startups so that you alone can take our country forward towards a better smart Bangladesh.



At the end of the BIG Boot camp, iDEA authorities handed over certificates to the participating startups. The Startups participating in the boot camp will participate in the final round of BIG 2023.



From this last phase, the final result of BIG 2023 will be selected through a selection panel consisting of experienced judges.



