Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:08 AM
Home Business

BBS district-wise socioeconomic survey begins on June 1

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has started its district-wise socioeconomic and demographic survey's estimates from June 1 and will end by June 15.

The survey results with 195 indicators will be release by the end of October this year, according to a senior planning ministry official.

The state-run statistical agency is now conducting survey on 3 lakh households across the country.

"The country will get around 195 types of social, economic, migratory and demographic information of the country's citizens," said Md Dilder Hossain, director of the survey project.

"It will provide us the district-wise households' elaborate estimate data, which we could not aggregate in the national Population and Housing Census 2022," he said.

The census was conducted last year with only 35 questions, said Hossain, also deputy secretary to the Statistics and Informatics Division of the Ministry of Planning.

Such large-scale census in other countries does not have adequate socioeconomic information of all citizens, he added. "We have done it in a digital way for the first time," he said.

"This information will help to evaluate the progress the country has made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," said Hossain.
Across the country, 2,856 enumerators are working on the survey. Data will be collected from 2,583 sample units in Dhaka. There are 610 enumerators and 39 supervisors working in the capital.

On contacted, Md Shariful Islam, deputy director of the statistics office's Munshiganj unit, said they were collecting data in full swing in their areas with the help of local public representatives and the administration.

However, many people do not want to share information related to remittance and land. Many people think that if they provide such information, they have to pay taxes, he said.

"We are availing such data from stakeholders on assuring them that the information would be kept confidential," he said.


