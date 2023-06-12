Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AIBL runner-up at Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

AIBL runner-up at Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

AIBL runner-up at Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) became the runner-up of the Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament.
 
Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina handed over the trophy and prize money of 40 lac taka to Bank's Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury, Team Manager Md. Pearu and Captain Saifuddin Siraji Hamim at the army Stadium in the capital on Friday, says at a press  release.

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman and Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu were present at the prize giving ceremony.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder were present in the concluding ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accreditation a must to support products, services at global trade
Dhaka to host Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum on Sept 13-14
Dhaka Food Agenda 2041 launched
Bangladesh Int’l Aquaculture Seafood Show on Oct 19-21
‘Focus more on technology and talent to build smart Bangladesh’
IBBL RDS makes Taslima a successful boutique owner
MetLife Bangladesh offers Tk 50,000 free additional insurance coverage
Nagad becomes a billion-dollar company in 3 years: Palak


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft