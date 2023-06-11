Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported in 10 days

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

New dengue cases have surged in Bangladesh over the last several days. The number of dengue patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease has already surpassed 3,000 this year.

One-third of these patients were hospitalised within the first 10 days of June. Nine of the 22 deaths from the disease in Bangladesh were also reported over this period.

As many as 156 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in Bangladesh in the 24-hour count until 8 pm on Saturday, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Another 147 dengue patients were hospitalised earlier on Jun 7.

The number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country has reached 3,021 this year. Of them, 999 were admitted in June.
Another person died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking this year's death toll to 22.

Among the 156 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 148 were reported in Dhaka and eight were outside the capital.

Currently, a total of 549 dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Bangladesh. They include 473 in the capital and 76 outside Dhaka.

The health directorate advised people to be aware of the disease as the number of dengue patients at different hospitals is higher this year than in previous years before the arrival of the monsoon season.  
�bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported in 10 days
Govt allocates 100,515 tonnes of rice for VGF programme
Trump to rally supporters after explosive indictment
Hasina's release day from prison today
12 seeking AL ticket
No election without caretaker govt: Jamaat
PM expected to fly to Geneva on Jun 13
BGB to raise KNF issue in border talks with BSF in Delhi today


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft