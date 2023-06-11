Video
Home Front Page

Govt allocates 100,515 tonnes of rice for VGF programme

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

Ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the government has allocated some 1,00,515 tonnes of rice as food assistance under its vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme for the country's 1,00,51,500 people, who have VGF cards. Each of the card holders will get 10 kgs of rice under the allocation.

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) on Thursday issued a notification allocating the food assistance of the government for the country poor and ultra-poor, so that they can celebrate their holy Eid smoothly with their family members.

In the notification, the DDM has asked the authorities concerned including the chairmen of union parishads of 492 upazilas and mayors of 329 municipalities across the country to ensure distribution of the assistance within June 20.

It said that some 87,79,649 card holders of 492 upazilas and 12,53,851 card holders of will get the rice.

The people of landless families and those who are dependent on daily income as a labourer, women workers, street beggars, divorcee women and insolvent freedom fighters and disaster affected people will get the benefits.


