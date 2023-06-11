Video
Hasina's release day from prison today

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

The 15th anniversary of release of Awami League President and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from prison will be observed today.

On this day in 2008, Sheikh Hasina was released from the special sub-jail set up on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Bhaban after remaining captive there for nearly 11 months.

The Awami League president was arrested from her Sudha Sadan residence at Dhanmondi on July 16, 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government, which assumed power in the political changeover of 1/11 in 2007.

As Sheikh Hasina fell sick during her captivity, demands were raised then from different quarters including the Awami League and its associate bodies to send her abroad for better medical treatment after releasing her from jail.

Conceding to the people's spontaneous and repeated demands and pressure from different quarters, the caretaker government was compelled to release Sheikh Hasina from jail.

In the national election of December 29 in 2008, the Awami League-led grand alliance registered a landslide victory with a two-thirds majority in Parliament and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina became the Prime Minister for the second term.

After that, Awami League also became triumphant in the general elections of 2014 and 2018 and formed the government.     �BSS


