Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:14 AM
Front Page

Ctg-10 By-Poll

12 seeking AL ticket

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Nurul Amin


CHATTOGRAM, June 10: Ruling Awami League's (AL) 12 leaders are seeking the party ticket to contest in the Chattogram-10 by election as the constituency fell vacant after death of former minister Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury, MP.

AL sources said, nomination forms are expected to be distributed in two days.
AL's 22 local leaders announced that they would seek the party ticket to contest in the by election to be held on July 30, as the Election Commission (EC) announced.

The aspirants are City AL  General Secretary and former Mayor AJM Nasiruddin, City AL Vice President Khurshed Alam Sujan, former Mayor M Manjur Alam, former city unit Vice President AKM Belayet Hussain, Ershadul Ameen bother of late Afsarul Ameen, Saifuddin Khaled Bahar son of Late iconic AL leader M A Aziz, former Juba League Convener Mohiuddin Bacchu, Joint Convenor of City Juba League Delwar Hussain Khoka, Joint Convenor of City Juba League Farid Mahmud, Juba League's former Presidium member Syed Mahmudul Huq and Saiful Alam son of M Manjur Alam.

Those interested to contest must file their nomination papers by July 4.

The EC will scrutinise the nomination papers on July 6.

 July 12 is the last day for withdrawing candidature.

On July 13, the EC will allocate election symbols.

Former minister Afsarul Ameen, a physician by profession, died on June 2 at the age of 76 after suffering cancer for three years.

Afsar was elected MP thrice as AL's nominee,  in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

He was Shipping Minister as well as Primary and Mass Education Minister under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


