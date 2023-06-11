Video
Work Summit

PM expected to fly to Geneva on Jun 13

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to fly to Switzerland on June 13 to attend the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" to be held in Geneva in Switzerland on June 14
and 16.

The two-day summit will highlight the key role of social justice in creating a more sustainable and equitable world and will discuss strategies for increased and better-aligned joint action to advance social justice and ensure policy coherence, according to the Foreign Ministry.
"The World of Work Summit 2023: Social Justice for All" is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice.

A number of high-level guests, including former French president Fran�ois Hollande, former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela, and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, as well as representatives of employers and workers, will address the conference, Foreign Ministry official said.

It will provide an opportunity to discuss and inform the proposal to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice, which was welcomed by the Governing Body of the International Labour Office at its 347th Session.

It will provide a forum for participants to share their vision of, and priorities for, social justice and to showcase the actions they are taking and commit to take to advance social justice.

It is expected that the outcomes of the Summit will inform discussions in other multilateral forums of the centrality of and strategies to achieve greater social justice, such as, in 2023, the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the G20 and the summits of the BRICS countries.

The summit will feature addresses by heads of state and government, the Secretary General of the United Nations, the ILO Director General, and high-level representatives of employers' and workers' organisations.

Four panel discussions would be held with high-level representatives of governments and employers' and workers' organisations, UN entities and other international organisations to identify and amplify actions towards social justice across the multilateral system and commit to a joint, coherent and coordinated engagement, according to the Foreign Ministry.



