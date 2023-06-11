BNP voters may impact KCC, BCC polls





As candidates of the ruling Awami League and other parties are making their final appeals to the voters, local leaders and activists of the BNP are allegedly making their efforts to dissuade voters from casting their votes in the Khulna and Barishal city polls scheduled for Monday, June 12.



Campaign for the polls in the two cities come to an end tonight.





An activist of Awami League Bilash Saha said while in the of campaign we found most of the BNP supporter are asking people not to vote although many others are actively working for Jatiya Party candidates. We are confused about their BNP activists' attitude.



At the same time, convening committee member of Khulna city unit BNP, Mizanur Rahman Milton, said, "The BNP has decided not to participate in any election under the current government. Therefore, if anyone from the BNP and its associate wings work for any candidate or goes to polling centres to cast their votes, they will be expelled for life from the party," he said.



Awami League-nominated mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, "We want to reach directly or indirectly to 5,35,000 voters within the city. Because taking voters to the centre seems to be a big challenge".



"We urge voters, whoever they vote for, to come to the centre on the Election Day," he added.



On the other hand, scenario in Barishal is totally different. Many people expect Awami League's Mayor candidate Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) to win in Barishal city polls. But many others think that this equation may change.



Barishal city goes to polls on June 12, with 2, 76, 298 registered voters casting votes 126 centres in 30 wards .



Jatiya Party candidate Ikbal Hossain Taposh or Islami Andolan candidate Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim or son of former Mayor from BNP Kamrul Ahsan Rupan may have the last laugh.



Activists of the BNP and BSD have been going door to door, urging citizens not to cast their votes in the polls.



Convener of the Barishal city unit BNP, Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk, said, "It is our party's central decision that none of our leaders, activists, and supporters will participate in any kind of election under the current government. If anyone supports the BNP, they should not go to the voting centre."



Similarly, the Barishal city unit of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) is also discouraging voters from participating in the city election as part of their movement for a free and fair election under a neutral government.



"We are not only boycotting the election but also discouraging city residents from voting," explained Dr Manisha Chakraborty, convener of BSD city unit.



However, candidates from the Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Awami League, along with all councillor and women councillor candidates, are actively working to ensure the presence of their expected voters at the voting booths.



