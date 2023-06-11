AL sees bitter fight but better chance in BCC polls







At the same time, independent candidate Kamrul Ahsan Rupan, son of BNP leader Ahsan Habib Kamal, also a former Mayor of BCC, has been able to manage a portion of Barishal BNP to work in favour of Rupan in the election. Although, the BNP has expelled the former Chhatra Dal leader from the party on the allegation of contesting in the polls ignoring the party decision of boycotting elections under the present government.



Besides, Rupan's father late Ahsan Habib Kamal has some supporters all over Barishal. He was an elected Mayor of the city corporation. In that case, Rupan will get the votes of Kamal's followers and anti-Awami League voters may also welcome Rupan as their candidate.

And in the calculation of election campaign, Jatiya Party candidate Iqbal Hossain Taposh and Islami Andolan Bangladesh leader Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim were almost same comparing with the ruling AL candidate Khokon Serniabat.



Again, the fact that there is no visible internal conflict between these two parties-Jatiya Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh-is also seen as positive. However, the news of silent support from a portion of Barishal AL has made the Islami Andolan Bangladesh uncomfortable.



Meanwhile, Barishal city dwellers think that AL candidate Khokon Serniabat and Jatiya Party candidate Taposh are clean image persons and it will be a plus point for both of them. Besides, the city dwellers also think that a selective section will vote for Islami Andolan Bangladesh (Hatpakha) candidate.



On the other hand, as a candidate Khokon Serniabat has no bad records. But, AL did not stand united for him and that is a matter of concern.



Meanwhile, according to AL insiders, experiencing the Gazipur city polls the high-ups of the ruling party have warned all level leaders of the Barishal AL and also the responsible leaders for Barishal division. Solving all internal problems party nominated candidate must be elected.



In this regard, AL Joint General Secretary and also responsible for Barishal Division AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "We are very much hopeful about the victory of our party candidate. All election activities and campaign have been completed peacefully. We are hoping a festive election in the Barishal city and we think that the city dwellers will give their decisions in favour of progressiveness and development."



Denying internal conflict in the party, he said, "The leaders and activists of Barishal Awami League are united enough and there is no confusion among them. Everybody worked for the party nominated candidate unitedly when the formal election campaign started."



"If there is any conflict in our party then it was not possible to complete all activities and campaign peacefully," Nasim added.



The civil society of Barishal city thinks that BCC elections got a festive look at the end period of election campaigns. In particular, the mayoral candidates were very active in the field of campaign to draw attentions of the entire city dwellers.



They think that the major competition for the mayoral position will be between the ruling Awami League candidate. Awami League's main competitor will be Jatiya Party or Islami Andolan Bangladesh or independent candidate Rupan equally.



However, the final result will go in favour of AL candidate, predicted by the civil society and some surveys on Barishal city polls.



Belying all calculations in the mayoral race to the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election, the ruling Awami League (AL) mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat, who fell victim to family feud, is now comparatively in secure position.At the same time, independent candidate Kamrul Ahsan Rupan, son of BNP leader Ahsan Habib Kamal, also a former Mayor of BCC, has been able to manage a portion of Barishal BNP to work in favour of Rupan in the election. Although, the BNP has expelled the former Chhatra Dal leader from the party on the allegation of contesting in the polls ignoring the party decision of boycotting elections under the present government.Besides, Rupan's father late Ahsan Habib Kamal has some supporters all over Barishal. He was an elected Mayor of the city corporation. In that case, Rupan will get the votes of Kamal's followers and anti-Awami League voters may also welcome Rupan as their candidate.And in the calculation of election campaign, Jatiya Party candidate Iqbal Hossain Taposh and Islami Andolan Bangladesh leader Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim were almost same comparing with the ruling AL candidate Khokon Serniabat.Again, the fact that there is no visible internal conflict between these two parties-Jatiya Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh-is also seen as positive. However, the news of silent support from a portion of Barishal AL has made the Islami Andolan Bangladesh uncomfortable.Meanwhile, Barishal city dwellers think that AL candidate Khokon Serniabat and Jatiya Party candidate Taposh are clean image persons and it will be a plus point for both of them. Besides, the city dwellers also think that a selective section will vote for Islami Andolan Bangladesh (Hatpakha) candidate.On the other hand, as a candidate Khokon Serniabat has no bad records. But, AL did not stand united for him and that is a matter of concern.Meanwhile, according to AL insiders, experiencing the Gazipur city polls the high-ups of the ruling party have warned all level leaders of the Barishal AL and also the responsible leaders for Barishal division. Solving all internal problems party nominated candidate must be elected.In this regard, AL Joint General Secretary and also responsible for Barishal Division AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "We are very much hopeful about the victory of our party candidate. All election activities and campaign have been completed peacefully. We are hoping a festive election in the Barishal city and we think that the city dwellers will give their decisions in favour of progressiveness and development."Denying internal conflict in the party, he said, "The leaders and activists of Barishal Awami League are united enough and there is no confusion among them. Everybody worked for the party nominated candidate unitedly when the formal election campaign started.""If there is any conflict in our party then it was not possible to complete all activities and campaign peacefully," Nasim added.The civil society of Barishal city thinks that BCC elections got a festive look at the end period of election campaigns. In particular, the mayoral candidates were very active in the field of campaign to draw attentions of the entire city dwellers.They think that the major competition for the mayoral position will be between the ruling Awami League candidate. Awami League's main competitor will be Jatiya Party or Islami Andolan Bangladesh or independent candidate Rupan equally.However, the final result will go in favour of AL candidate, predicted by the civil society and some surveys on Barishal city polls.