Preparations complete for Khulna City polls







Meanwhile, the competing candidates for the posts of mayor, general councilors, and reserved women councilors are passing their restless moments in door-to-door visits to attract voters as electioneering ends at midnight today.



Returning Officer (RO) for KCC polls Md. Alauddin told OBSERVER that three-tier security measures have been taken for holding the polls peacefully ensuring a complete security blanket in the city area.

"We have received electronic voting machines (EVMs) from the EC and taken necessary steps for holding the KCC polls at all 289 polling centres using EVMs peacefully," he said.



A total of 289 presiding officers, 1,732 assistant presiding officers, and 3,464 polling officers with election inputs and security forces will reach polling centers in the KCC area tomorrow.



Adequate members of law enforcement agencies including Police, Ansar, APBN, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will be deployed tomorrow for holding the KCC polls peacefully amid tight security blankets, said Sarder Rakibul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of KMP to the Observer.



Thirty-one roving teams, ten striking force teams, and six reserved striking force teams comprising Police, APBN, and Battalion Ansar, 16 teams of RAB will remain on during the KCC polls.



Besides, 11 Platoon of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be ready to be deployed, if necessary, the RO said.

In addition, plainclothesmen of RAB, police, and intelligence team will remain on duty to ensure the maximum degree of security for holding KCC polls peacefully.

Thirty-one executive magistrates are leading 31 mobile courts while 10 Judicial magistrates leading 10 summary courts to conduct trials for violation of election rules from Sunday and will continue to work till June 13 next.



The KCC polls- 2023 will be held at 1,732 booths of 289 polling centres using EVMs from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on June 12 next.

"Around 2,000 CCTV cameras have already been installed aiming to monitor the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) polls from both Dhaka and Khulna. If any problem is noticed, steps will be taken immediately," the Returning Officer added.



All 173 contesting candidates, including 5 for mayoral, 134 for 29 general councilors, and 39 for 10 reserved female councilors posts, are making door-to-door public contacts in the last-moment poll campaign that will end from midnight tonight. Two councilors for wards 13 and 24 have been elected unopposed.



In KCC polls, this year, five candidates, who vying for mayoral posts, are-AL backed Talukder Abdul Khaleque (Boat), Jatiya Party's Shafiqul Islam Modhu ((Plough), Bangladesh Islami Andolon's Moulana Abdul Awal (Hand Fan), Zaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossain (Rose), and independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman Mushfiq (Table Watch).



As many as 5,35,522 voters, including 2,68,828 males and 2,66,698 females, will apply their voting rights in the KCC polls.



