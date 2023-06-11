Low income, middle class hit hard by price hike







Consumer rights organization Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said, "People are suffering due to the pressure of inflation. In such circumstances it is said to reduce it but it is not clear how to reduce it. I think that the big deficit in this budget, the loan that will be taken from Bangladesh Bank to finance it, will increase the inflation."



Meanwhile, there is instability in the market due to the manipulation of unscrupulous traders. It is difficult for the consumer to buy multiple daily products including oil, flour, fish, meat and vegetables. Most of them suffer from the unbridled increase in the price of rice without any reason. The syndicate's are being blamed for this. In the last one month, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5. A kg of coarse rice was sold at a maximum of Tk 62 in the capital's retail market.

Besides, good quality fine rice was sold at Tk 90. This is increasing the enthusiasm of all categories of buyers. Lower and middle class families are suffering the most.



The so-called commodity price syndicates sometimes pick and choose one product and increase its price. Among them, they increase the prices of all the most commonly used products. Earlier, prices of soybean oil, eggs, chicken, salt and other essential commodities increased. Now they have their eyes on the rice market. While the government has taken some action against the retail traders, no action has been taken against the main protagonists of the syndicate. However, several organizations of the government have listed them at a high level.



Recently, visiting different truck sale points in the capital, it is noticeable the crowd of people of various low incomes in the lines of TCB. In these lines especially the number of unemployed elderly people in families is high. Amena Khatun, a 60-year-old woman waiting in the OMS truck line in the Segun Bagicha in the capital, said, "I am standing here since 10 in the morning. It's 1 o'clock now. I still can't get to the truck. I have two grandchildren at home. Our income is very poor."



According to the government, people's wages have increased slightly, but less than the inflation. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) update data says that the general price inflation averaged a record 9.94 per cent last May. On the other hand, wages increased by 7.32 per cent in the same month. In other words, inflation has increased by 2.62 per cent. From this it is understood that additional expenses cannot be met with additional income.



Ahsan Habib, a resident of Rampura area in the capital, told the Daily Observer, "He earns Tk 35,000 per month at a private company. After spending Tk 14,000 per month on house rent, Tk 1,500 on electricity bill and Tk 5,000 on office transportation, he struggled to manage the market expenses. On top of that, a child's school, educational materials, and private tutors cost at least Tk 4,000. Tk 2,000 goes for the food of another child. Internet bill Tk 500. In total, he spends a minimum of Tk 44,000 per month. That is, the income-expenditure shortfall is Tk 12,000. He has to borrow this extra money."



According to the data and market figures of the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the prices of sugar, flour, flour, edible oil, lentil, onion, garlic, spice products including ginger, milk, eggs, beef and chicken meat and fish are higher than before. The price of salt has also increased. On the other hand, after reviewing the market, it was found that the prices of almost all daily products including oil, soap, toothpaste, tissue, detergent have increased. Many families are struggling to afford the cost of all kinds of educational materials including writing paper and pens.



According to the proposed budget, prices of various plastic products including tableware, kitchenware, household items, hygienic and toilet items made of plastic may increase. Similarly, prices of other products, including aluminum utensils, may increase. Prices of tissues, pens, foreign soaps, sunglasses, mobile handsets, LPG cylinders, cashew nuts, basmati rice, processed fruits, dates may also increase.



On the other hand, even if there is no taxable income, many of the middle class will be forced to pay minimum tax.



The former chief economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office Zahid Hossain said, "What has been said in the budget speech about inflation control, those are the steps taken earlier. Inflation increased even after these. There is nothing new in the budget about how inflation will be brought down to 6 per cent in the current scenario. What little there is, is in social security programmes. Basically, there is nothing in this budget to reduce inflation, what is there, especially the budget deficit and the tax measures, will increase inflation."



The former caretaker government's Finance Adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "When inflation increases, the purchasing power of the lower class people decreases and they fall into poverty. In the budget of the new upcoming year, the allocation for the social security sector has been increased. But how much benefit we will get, it was not mentioned in the budget speech."



The low income and middle class people are facing trouble in making a living due to rising inflation for the last few years. The price of goods in the market is increasing every day. Other sectors including transport, education and medical expenses have also increased. But the income did not increase. As a result, people are forced to cut purchase of essential commodities including items of daily use. Even those who are able to survive are burdened with loans.Consumer rights organization Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said, "People are suffering due to the pressure of inflation. In such circumstances it is said to reduce it but it is not clear how to reduce it. I think that the big deficit in this budget, the loan that will be taken from Bangladesh Bank to finance it, will increase the inflation."Meanwhile, there is instability in the market due to the manipulation of unscrupulous traders. It is difficult for the consumer to buy multiple daily products including oil, flour, fish, meat and vegetables. Most of them suffer from the unbridled increase in the price of rice without any reason. The syndicate's are being blamed for this. In the last one month, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5. A kg of coarse rice was sold at a maximum of Tk 62 in the capital's retail market.Besides, good quality fine rice was sold at Tk 90. This is increasing the enthusiasm of all categories of buyers. Lower and middle class families are suffering the most.The so-called commodity price syndicates sometimes pick and choose one product and increase its price. Among them, they increase the prices of all the most commonly used products. Earlier, prices of soybean oil, eggs, chicken, salt and other essential commodities increased. Now they have their eyes on the rice market. While the government has taken some action against the retail traders, no action has been taken against the main protagonists of the syndicate. However, several organizations of the government have listed them at a high level.Recently, visiting different truck sale points in the capital, it is noticeable the crowd of people of various low incomes in the lines of TCB. In these lines especially the number of unemployed elderly people in families is high. Amena Khatun, a 60-year-old woman waiting in the OMS truck line in the Segun Bagicha in the capital, said, "I am standing here since 10 in the morning. It's 1 o'clock now. I still can't get to the truck. I have two grandchildren at home. Our income is very poor."According to the government, people's wages have increased slightly, but less than the inflation. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) update data says that the general price inflation averaged a record 9.94 per cent last May. On the other hand, wages increased by 7.32 per cent in the same month. In other words, inflation has increased by 2.62 per cent. From this it is understood that additional expenses cannot be met with additional income.Ahsan Habib, a resident of Rampura area in the capital, told the Daily Observer, "He earns Tk 35,000 per month at a private company. After spending Tk 14,000 per month on house rent, Tk 1,500 on electricity bill and Tk 5,000 on office transportation, he struggled to manage the market expenses. On top of that, a child's school, educational materials, and private tutors cost at least Tk 4,000. Tk 2,000 goes for the food of another child. Internet bill Tk 500. In total, he spends a minimum of Tk 44,000 per month. That is, the income-expenditure shortfall is Tk 12,000. He has to borrow this extra money."According to the data and market figures of the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the prices of sugar, flour, flour, edible oil, lentil, onion, garlic, spice products including ginger, milk, eggs, beef and chicken meat and fish are higher than before. The price of salt has also increased. On the other hand, after reviewing the market, it was found that the prices of almost all daily products including oil, soap, toothpaste, tissue, detergent have increased. Many families are struggling to afford the cost of all kinds of educational materials including writing paper and pens.According to the proposed budget, prices of various plastic products including tableware, kitchenware, household items, hygienic and toilet items made of plastic may increase. Similarly, prices of other products, including aluminum utensils, may increase. Prices of tissues, pens, foreign soaps, sunglasses, mobile handsets, LPG cylinders, cashew nuts, basmati rice, processed fruits, dates may also increase.On the other hand, even if there is no taxable income, many of the middle class will be forced to pay minimum tax.The former chief economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office Zahid Hossain said, "What has been said in the budget speech about inflation control, those are the steps taken earlier. Inflation increased even after these. There is nothing new in the budget about how inflation will be brought down to 6 per cent in the current scenario. What little there is, is in social security programmes. Basically, there is nothing in this budget to reduce inflation, what is there, especially the budget deficit and the tax measures, will increase inflation."The former caretaker government's Finance Adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "When inflation increases, the purchasing power of the lower class people decreases and they fall into poverty. In the budget of the new upcoming year, the allocation for the social security sector has been increased. But how much benefit we will get, it was not mentioned in the budget speech."