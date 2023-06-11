Video
Sunday, 11 June, 2023
Payra Power Plant to resume operation on June 26

Six ships carrying coal set sail from Indonesia

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Special Correspondent

The country's biggest coal-fired 1,320 MW Payra Power Plant in Patuakhali is likely to re-start production from June 26 which was temporarily shut down from June 5 due to shortage of coal.

"Six ships loaded with coals have already left from Indonesia for Payra, however, we are set to resume operation from June 26," Payra Power Plant Project Manager Shah Abdul Mawla told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

According to him six ships-- carrying 37,000 to 45,000 tonnes each -- left for the plant. Several more ships are in the process of loading coal to run the plant in future.

"If all goes well, we expected that the coal-carrying ships will start anchoring at the jetty of the power plant on June 25 and the power plant will resume production on June 26," he added.

The plant requires at least three lakh tonnes of coal per month and is expected to have uninterrupted supply of coal from now on subject to payment of its price, he added.

The power plant has been temporarily shut down from June 5 due to shortage of coal.

Operation at one of the two units -- each with a capacity of 660 MW -- of the power plant was suspended at 12:15pm on June 5 while the other unit has been closed on May 25.

The first unit of the power plant came into production on January 10, 2020 and the second unit on August 26 of the same year.
Meanwhile, a ship carrying 26,620 MT of coal for the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat arrived from Indonesia on Saturday morning.

According to our correspondent Chinese flag-carrying 'MV Zhe Hai-526'ship arrived at Harbaria of the Mongla Port early Saturday.

The unloading of the coal from the vessel started around 9:40am and it is being deposited to the jetty of Rampal Power Plant through a lighterage vessel.

Assistant Manager of Shipping Agent Togi Shipping and Logistic Ltd, Khulna, Khandaker Riazul Haque, said the ship carrying the coal left for Mongla on May 27 and anchored at Harbaria-11 in Pashur Channel around 5:00am.

The coal will be taken to a coal shed through an automated belt, said Riazul.

On May 16, a total of 30,000 MT and 30,500 MT of coal arrived at Mongla Port by MV Bashundhara Impress and MV Basundhara Majesty on May 16 and May 29, respectively.


