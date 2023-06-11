

Govt approving projects to raise electoral fund: Fakhrul



Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at Dhaka Reporters Unity he said, "Due to the corruption of Awami League government the country is in economic crisis today. Instead of freeing the country from this situation, Awami League is approving new unnecessary projects to prepare their election budget trough corruption."



The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikkya Kallyan Front organized the press conference marking the first death anniversary of its founder and late BNP leader Gautam Chakroborty.

Stating that caretaker government is now the most live issue, Fakhrul said, "First resign and hand over power to the caretaker government and then there will be dialogue. People of Bangladesh will not be deceived thrice by participating in the next polls under the Awami League government."



"Bangladesh witnessed the parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2018. They won't go back to face that situation again. There's no question of doing it," he added.



Criticizing the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government killed democracy and misguide people about development. But foreign newspapers write that the economy of Bangladesh has already gone to underground."



He also said, "We want to say it clearly that, there is no development without democracy."



The BNP leader said the next election must be held under a non-party caretaker government as the current regime has completely destroyed the voting and election system in the country in a planned way.



Referring to Law Minister Anisul Huq's comment in parliament that no one will be arrested during the next election as the administration will remain under the Election Commission, he said, "Who will believe these words? It is like the story of the cowboy on a tiger. We want to say clearly, no one will be misguided by these words of the current regime. Because you have never kept any promises that you made before the nation."



