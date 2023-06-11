Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt approving projects to raise electoral fund: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Govt approving projects to raise electoral fund: Fakhrul

Govt approving projects to raise electoral fund: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused that the Awami League government is approving new public projects to raise their electoral funds through corruption.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at Dhaka Reporters Unity he said, "Due to the corruption of Awami League government the country is in economic crisis today. Instead of freeing the country from this situation, Awami League is approving new unnecessary projects to prepare their election budget trough corruption."

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikkya Kallyan Front organized the press conference marking the first death anniversary of its founder and late BNP leader Gautam Chakroborty.  

Stating that caretaker government is now the most live issue, Fakhrul said, "First resign and hand over power to the caretaker government and then there will be dialogue. People of Bangladesh will not be deceived thrice by participating in the next polls under the Awami League government."

"Bangladesh witnessed the parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2018. They won't go back to face that situation again. There's no question of doing it," he added.

Criticizing the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government killed democracy and misguide people about development. But foreign newspapers write that the economy of Bangladesh has already gone to underground."

He also said, "We want to say it clearly that, there is no development without democracy."

The BNP leader said the next election must be held under a non-party caretaker government as the current regime has completely destroyed the voting and election system in the country in a planned way.

Referring to Law Minister Anisul Huq's comment in parliament that no one will be arrested during the next election as the administration will remain under the Election Commission, he said, "Who will believe these words? It is like the story of the cowboy on a tiger. We want to say clearly, no one will be misguided by these words of the current regime. Because you have never kept any promises that you made before the nation."

Fakhrul urged the government to step down and dissolve parliament by handing over power to a non-party caretaker government, creating a scope for holding a credible election.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt approving projects to raise electoral fund: Fakhrul
‘Skills, support of various agencies necessary to stop money laundering’
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Jobseekers block Shahbagh over age limit extension
Indian woman held with cocaine worth Tk 11cr at HSIA
1.25cr sacrificial animals ready for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha: BDFA
First-ever toll road in Ctg to be opened in Oct
Taposh threatens to file case against Daily Star


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft